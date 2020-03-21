🔥John Lewis to close all 50 stores temporarily amid coronavirus crisis🔥

All 50 John Lewis stores will close at end of business on Monday due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. 

John Lewis Partnership has taken the “difficult decision” to temporarily close all the stores, the retailer announced today.

This page is being updated. 

