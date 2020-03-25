🔥John Legend's first LA home with recording studio and spa for sale🔥

As one of Hollywood’s most glamorous power couples, singer John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen were never going to have an ordinary home.

Their former Los Angeles property was praised by Architectural Digest and even caught chat show queen Oprah Winfrey’s eye.

Built in 1961, the 2,200sq ft house has its own recording studio and a glass-walled living area that opens on to a patio and wooden deck overlooking the Hollywood Hills.

The outdoor spa with a stone bathtub is a showstopper.

Legend and Teigen sold the place for £1.57 million in 2014 but it is back on the market for £1.96 million.

John Legend’s former LA home — and other A-list pads…