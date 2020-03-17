🔥John Legend to livestream home concert on Instagram after Coldplay's Chris Martin launches Solidarity Sessions🔥

Going Out in London Discover

John Legend will livestream a concert from home this evening, as the world begins to lockdown in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The American musician posted on Twitter to say he would perform from his own house at 1pm Pacific time (8pm GMT) on Tuesday, after Coldplay’s Chris Martin did a similar thing.

Legend said that “requests will be accepted” during the performance, which will be streamed on Instagram live, and added: “We’ll try to get through this together.”

In a later tweet, Legend confirmed his wife Chrissy Teigen would also be in attendance. “Who knows what awesomeness and hilarity will come from her presence!?” he said.

On Monday evening, Coldplay frontman Martin performed on Instagram Live, playing through a number of his band’s own hits, as well as songs by the likes of David Bowie. He also took time to answer fans’ questions.

The concerts are coming as part of the Solidarity Sessions: Together, At Home series — an initiative launched by Global Citizen Festival, of which Martin is curator, and the World Health Organisation.

The series will feature home performances from a range of artists. The next musician is yet to be confirmed, although Legend did ask his followers to “let me know which other artists I should pass the torch to.”

John Legend’s Instagram account is instagram.com/johnlegend