🔥John Laverty: Saracens’ hypocrisy has robbed rugby of the moral high ground🔥







Feet of clay: Saracens Tiger Woods Michelle Smith Lance Armstrong

Trolls existed before social media, you know. Back in the days when they ‘took to Royal Mail’, I got the poison-pen treatment after daring to suggest that Tiger Woods might not be the pristine icon his acolytes were purporting him to be.

The temerity extended to the hitherto outrageous claim (this was back in 2002, seven years before he was caught with his pants down) that, unlike openly flawed geniuses such as Bestie, Higgy or Gazza, Woods’ wholesome, saintly image may have been artificially created by agents and maintained by sycophantic media disciples.

My piece was prompted by the hyperbolic garbage being spewed out by golf pundits as Tiger’s Open challenge petered out on a disastrous third day at windswept Muirfield.

The relentless, subjective, preposterous comment being passed off as indisputable fact by myopic, tunnel-visioned observers included such gems as:

“Tiger can be anything he wants” (bookies had been taking bets on Woods becoming US President).

“Woods is unbeatable at Majors” (actually, he’d won only two of the previous 10).

“If anyone can master the elements, it’s him” (on a stormy afternoon when most of Tiger’s rivals DID master them, he shot a 10-over-par 81).

“In the end, Mother Nature won” (and there was me thinking it was Ernie Els).

“No one had prepared better than Tiger”. Really?

It showed what a superb marketing job had been done since Eldrick Tont Woods was a cub.

Tiger’s cupboard was, however, groaning with skeletons, and once the sex-crazed cat was out of the bag, the reputation was tarnished beyond what a ‘fairytale’ 15th Major a decade later could repair.

But although the public image was a sham, at least his cheating didn’t occur on the field of play.