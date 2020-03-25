🔥John Krasinski Says A Quiet Place Part II Is Scarier Than The Original🔥

Now that Paramount has delayed the premiere date of A Quiet Place Part II indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be a while before we see the sequel to John Krasinski’s brilliantly-crafted apocalyptic world.

The actor, who has even been on record saying that he’s not a fan of horror movies, turned the original into an unexpected masterpiece and a huge box office hit. So, as is the way of Hollywood, a sequel would be an inevitable ordeal in the next couple of years. To help matters, Krasinski actually had some ideas about where he wanted to take the story next, which meant that A Quiet Place Part II wouldn’t just serve as a rehash of everything we saw in the first movie in a cash-grab attempt.

In fact, if the director’s words are anything to go by, the sequel is actually scarier than the original. Krasinski has recently been talking a lot about his film, and though its release is now suspended, it’s interesting to hear what we can expect Part II to be like.

Speaking in an interview not too long ago, here’s what he said:

“I think you’re gonna be really scared. I mean the truth is, I think again organically you’re more scared because you care about these characters. In the first movie you were getting to know them. Now you know them, you don’t want anything to happen to them. The sound’s much more intense because you know the rules of sound. And so my point was to make the audience part of the movie.”

While Krasinski will still appear in the film through flashback scenes, the Abbott family must now venture into the world by relying on their own strengths in the absence of their father, Lee, who sacrificed himself at the end of the first movie so that his kids could run away.

It’s still unclear whether Paramount will decide to release A Quiet Place Part II digitally, but seeing as how the COVID-19 outbreak has crippled the entertainment industry and we may yet have several months to pass the pandemic, this may be the only way that fans can watch the sequel.