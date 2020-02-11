🔥John Krasinski Explains Why He’s Back For A Quiet Place: Part II🔥

The horror genre has experienced a renaissance in the past few years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. John Krasinski contributed to his movement with his directorial debut A Quiet Place, which he also starred in. The 2018 flick was a sensory experience, and made a ton of money at the box office. The sequel A Quiet Place: Part II will arrive in theaters shortly, and Krasinski recently explained why his character is returning to the big screen, despite his death in the first movie.

A Quiet Place focused on the Abbott family, who were attempting to keep their family intact in an apocalyptic world. John Krasinski’s Lee was a heroic and smart character, who sacrificed himself to the sound-driven aliens in order to save his kids. Part II’s Big Game commercial revealed that Lee will be back via flashbacks, with Krasinski explaining this choice, joking:

That’s what ego is. No, it was one of those things where I wasn’t going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience. It was my love letter to my kids, which looks insane now that you’re watching that. But it was really important for me to continue the metaphor. We actually start dealing with how this all started. So there’s a little bit in the movie about how it all started.

Well, that certainly makes sense. It looks like John Krasinski didn’t want to reprise his role in A Quiet Place: Part II for fun or out of the need to get back on the big screen. Instead, it’s helping to move the story forward by giving a greater context to the world of the franchise.

John Krasinski gave context to his upcoming role in A Quiet Place: Part II during his recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show. She host previously had Emily Blunt on the show, where the two discussed the thrilling driving stunt from the movie’s first trailer. Blunt was put in that precarious position by none other than her husband Krasinski, a fact which Degeneres enjoyed poking fun at.

While Lee definitely died in A Quiet Place: Part II, it should be interesting to see how much footage we see of his Abbot family patriarch. Will it just be the first scene of the movie, which shows when the apocalypse started? Only time will tell, but you can see John Krasinski’s conversation with Ellen Degeneres below.

The marketing for A Quiet Place: Part II should start really kicking up, as made evident by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s appearances on Ellen. The movie will hit theaters next month, so there should be all sorts of new footage and trailers arriving in that time. The story of the sequel has been largely kept under wraps, but it will follow the Abbott family as they leave the safety of their farm and deal with threats both alien and human.

A Quiet Place: Part II will continue the story on March 20th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.