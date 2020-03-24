🔥John Krasinski Explains Why A Quiet Place Part II Is Actually Scarier This Time Around🔥

The past few years have been a great time for horror fans, as the genre has experienced a bit of a renaissance. Countless critically acclaimed movies have hit theaters, resulting in box office success. 2018 brought us John Krasinski’s directorial debut A Quiet Place, which was a huge hit and inspired a sequel. And according to director/writer of A Quiet Place Part II, it’s going to be even more terrifying than the original.

A Quiet Place Part II was recently delayed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, but moviegoers are eager to see the highly anticipated horror flick arrive in theaters. Horror fans are particularly curious about just how scary it is, now that we understand the rules of the sound-focused aliens. But according to John Krasinski, the sequel will be even more terrifying than the first Quiet Place movie. As he recently explained,

I think you’re gonna be really scared. I mean the truth is, I think again organically you’re more scared because you care about these characters. In the first movie you were getting to know them. Now you know them, you don’t want anything to happen to them. The sound’s much more intense because you know the rules of sound. And so my point was to make the audience part of the movie.

He’s got a point. At this point we know and love the Abbott family, who we watched throughout the course of the first Quiet Place movie’s runtime. As such, any danger they are in will no doubt inspire fear from the audience. Plus, they’re out in the apocalypse with a baby.

John Krasinski’s comments to Extra Butter are sure to excite horror fans who are hoping to get a few good scares in when A Quiet Place Part II finally arrives in theaters. The director built a particularly sensory experience with the first movie. Because the characters are trying to make so little noise, the theater too falls completely silent. And when sound is introduced, it’s anxiety inducing and terrifying as you wait for the aliens to burst in and kill the Abbotts.

As the director pointed out, the audience will go into A Quiet Place Part II understanding the rules of the franchise. They won’t have to slowly learn the stakes, but will be immediately cued into John Krasinski’s apocalyptic vision. And since we care about the Abbott family (what’s left of them), there will also be an emotional element to the moviegoing experience.

A Quiet Place Part II will force Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her children to leave the safety of their farm house, following the events of the first film. Lee sacrificed himself in the movie’s third act, so she’ll have to keep the rest of her family alive on her own. On the way they’ll meet threats both alien and human, and seemingly anything could happen.

It’s currently unclear when A Quiet Place Part II will hit theaters, as it’s been pushed back from its original of March 20th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.