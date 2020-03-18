🔥John Ivison: Ottawa’s commitment to ‘do what it takes’ is exactly the right message for Canadians🔥

The portent that things are about to get much worse was given by the finance minister and the central bank governor in their press conference to flesh out the $27 billion coronavirus relief package.

Bill Morneau said the measures unveiled on Wednesday were just “the first phase”.

He said the government is prepared to “do whatever it takes” to keep the economy strong.

Governor Stephen Poloz said he liked that individual initiatives are “elastic” and “designed to expand or not,” depending on circumstance.

Unlike Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, who warned that inaction could see unemployment in the States grow to 20 per cent, neither Canadian policy-maker would speculate on the impact on jobs. But the burden is apparent – five million Canadians work in the vulnerable retail, culture/recreation, accommodation/food services and real estate sectors.

It is entirely possible that we will see unemployment rise by the 26 per cent that sent the rate to 11 per cent in 1992, or even the 45 per cent increase that saw the rate soar to a similar level a decade earlier.

The government’s focus is not yet on economic recovery. The goal is, as Morneau said, to keep food on tables and roofs over heads.

The government is in “save the furniture”, rather than stimulus, mode, said academic Jennifer Robson.

On that count, the measures were sound. The $10 billion emergency care benefit should ensure that no-one feels obliged to go to work if they are sick or caring for a loved on.

The $5 billion emergency support benefit has been hailed by those who have seen their income fall off a cliff but are not covered by employment insurance. “It’s going to be a relief to many Canadians who are entrepreneurial and self-starters,” said Chris Pilsworth, an Ottawa-based magician who has seen all his upcoming bookings vanish.

There is help for low income families, in the form of a GST credit and enhanced Canada Child Benefit. Young people will benefit from a six-month interest moratorium on Canada Student Loans; seniors from a reduction in required withdrawals from Registered Retirement Income Funds, and the homeless from a fresh cash injection.

Many of the benefits promised on Wednesday will not start flowing until May

Tax extensions will help businesses and the banks have agreed to payment deferrals on mortgages for those hit by COVID-19.

All of these measures require Parliament’s approval. Justin Trudeau said he is confident that all parties will pull together.

That may be the case but there will likely be some sniping. As Conservative economist Ken Boessenkool has pointed out, the department of Finance prefers application programs like the new emergency measures – people apply for them online or by phone – rather than more open-ended initiatives. Morneau made the case that the support benefits are targeted at those who will benefit most. But Boessenkool said “government efficiency is the enemy of the good” and that speedy delivery would be aided by sending a cheque to every Canadian and then clawing money back in the next tax year from those deemed ineligible.

As it stands, many of the benefits promised on Wednesday will not start flowing until May.

There are other obvious gaps. The government is proposing eligible small employers are provided with a temporary wage subsidy for a period of three months equal to 10 per cent of regular pay. Employer organizations point out that countries like Denmark are providing a 75 per cent income subsidy to guard against a downward spiral of job losses, corporate liquidations and even lower consumption.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, said the 10 per cent rate is unlikely to help business owners trying to hang on to workers. This is something the government is going to have to revisit, as the economic devastation becomes clearer.

Another omission was the lack of public health support. The initial $1 billion down-payment the Liberals made last week earmarked $500,000 for the provinces for healthcare. But this is another area that will have to be reviewed, as the intensive care units fill up. One of the few happy repercussions from this crisis may be that relations between Ottawa and the western provinces are repaired, as the federal government uses its fiscal firepower to save lives.

Kevin Page, founding president of the Institution of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa, said the government deserves kudos for moving so quickly to pull together a package that offers broad support for workers and businesses.

It is not flawless. He pointed to the potential problems of getting money to those who need it urgently, particularly given the need for legislation.

He noted the reluctance of Morneau and Poloz to estimate the scale of the problem. “It’s clear this package is not going to be enough,” he said.

It is helpful to remember there have always been days like these

No one should be under any illusions that this will be Ottawa’s final intervention. The Liberal government is fortunate it still has the capacity to do so, after running multi-year deficits in good times.

Page estimated that this year’s deficit will likely end up being in the $50-60 billion range, even before adding the emergency package, given the scale of the output drop. If the bank rate was nearly 18 per cent, as it was in 1981, the carrying cost of the debt would be crippling.

“But we’re in pretty good shape,” he said. “We have the fiscal space.”

As the loonie tumbles below US70¢, stock markets give up eight years of gains, airlines suspend operations, and Canadian crude prices hit their lowest levels ever, there may be few apparent reasons to be cheerful.

But, even if the circumstances are unique, it is helpful to remember there have always been days like these.

Ottawa’s commitment to “do what it takes” is precisely the message Canadians needed to hear.

