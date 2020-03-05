🔥John Ivison: Liberals are about to find out why open-ended deficit spending is so dangerous🔥

Countries affected by COVID-19 should incur massive deficit spending to shore up their health systems and economies, according to Kenneth Rogoff, professor of economics at Harvard University and one of the most prominent commentators on the Great Recession of 2008/09.

“The point of saving for a rainy day is to spend when it rains,” he wrote in The Guardian. “Preparing for pandemics, wars, climate crises and other out-of-the-box events is precisely why open-ended deficit spending during booms is dangerous.”

Rogoff was undoubtedly thinking about Donald Trump’s America – the U.S. deficit is forecast to rise to 4.9 per cent of GDP this year, a level historically reached only after recessions.

But the condemnation of “open-ended deficit spending” also applies to Canada. Deficits in what we might soon start referring to as “the good years” have been running between $18-$26 billion, or 1.2 per cent of GDP this year. Program spending as a percentage of the economy is already at 14.8 per cent and the debt-to-GDP ration is forecast at 31 per cent.

That free-spending will limit Bill Morneau’s room to manoeuvre when the finance minister eventually brings down his spring budget.

In 2009, his predecessor, the late Jim Flaherty, introduced a budget aimed at keeping the lights on in an economy that was in danger of going dark. Deficits were ramped up to $53.8 billion, or 3.5 per cent of GDP, as the Harper government’s economic action plan directed billions towards infrastructure spending, income tax relief and home renovation tax credits.

Program spending rose to 15.6 per cent of GDP and the debt-to-GDP ratio hit 35.4 per cent.

Even those debt levels were nowhere near the 68.4 per cent of the economy they soared to in 1995/96, when a biting editorial in the Wall Street Journal, headlined “Bankrupt Canada”, included this country as “an honourary member of the Third World”.

Morneau’s saving grace is that interest rates are so low that he has the flexibility to respond to worsening economic conditions without plunging the country into insolvency. (In 1995, 37¢ of every dollar went toward interest payments; that number is around 7¢ today).



But if he is fortunate on one front, he is less so on another. As Rogoff pointed out, the coming slowdown may look more like the oil supply slump of the 1970s, with its line-ups in stores and gas stations, than the demand side recessions of the more recent past.

The normal prescription to cure a recession is a formula of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and interest rate cuts, such as the half point reduction the Bank of Canada announced on Wednesday.

But that program may not prove as effective this time.

Sharp declines in production in China and elsewhere, as workers stay home, are likely to result in supply bottlenecks and shortages – all of which could push up inflation.

It remains unclear what impact governments can have on a global supply chain that has seized up.

Canadians should have even less confidence in the ability of the new cabinet committee struck to tackle COVID-19 to have the answers. None of its members were active in federal politics in 2008, with the exception of industry minister, Navdeep Bains, and Liberal MP, Kirsty Duncan, an intriguing addition since she is an expert in virology and once wrote a book detailing her unsuccessful hunt for samples of the Spanish Flu, in the hope it would help create a vaccine against future outbreaks.

The lesson from 2008/09 was that the federal government had to, in Flaherty’s words, “go big or stay home – there was no point in doing some half measures”.

The initial plan to run modest deficits in the $15-20 billion range was ditched once Flaherty and Harper realized the magnitude of the problem they were facing.

With Chrysler and GM running out of cash to pay their workers, and the threat that both would decamp to the U.S. if Canada didn’t join a bail-out, the Conservative government did what it had to do.

John Baird, the transport minister, was charged with driving “shovel-ready” infrastructure projects. He introduced a one-page application form and stipulated municipalities could only submit projects that could be completed within two years.

Most subsequent audits found that spending had the desired effect, increasing growth and protecting jobs.

If nothing else, it boosted confidence and gave a sense that the government would prevent the worst-case scenario by acting as under-writer for the Canadian economy.

Morneau’s problem is that there is no way to predict how bad this outbreak is going to be.

The coming slowdown may look more like the oil supply slump of the 1970s than the demand side recessions of the more recent past

The OECD is already forecasting a decrease in global growth that will push the world economy to the verge of recession. The Canadian economy was already losing momentum and there are glaring vulnerabilities – a goods sector that has not grown in two years; household debt that is still rising; business investment that has flat-lined; and housing markets in Toronto and Vancouver that are susceptible to shock.

“This could be painful for Canadians,” said Kevin Page, founding president of the Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy at the University of Ottawa. “Those are significant imbalances and they could really hurt us.”

Morneau remains the envy of most of his peers. Ottawa could endure deficits several magnitudes deeper than this year’s projection. But it’s a good bet the finance minister wishes he hadn’t spent successive cash windfalls produced by higher-than-expected tax revenues.

It’s an even better bet that whatever fiscal mess is created, it will have to be cleaned up by someone else.

Justin Trudeau’s promise that his government’s “productive investments” would pay for themselves, and that deficits would disappear with economic growth, have proven as unreliable as a coronavirus thermometer gun.

• Email: jivison@postmedia.com | Twitter: IvisonJ