Will we look back on the prime minister’s COVID-19 press conference as a missed opportunity to slow the spread of the virus?

I fear we might.

The package of measures unveiled was underwhelming – $1 billion in funding for provinces, vaccine research and personal protective equipment, among other things.

Justin Trudeau said the government is ready to do more to provide credit for businesses and workers hit by the virus.

“No-one should be worried about their job if they need to be quarantined. No employer should feel they have to lay off a worker because of the virus,” he said.

Bill Morneau, the finance minister, said businesses are not yet reporting credit challenges but added he is preparing credit availability measures, presumably in the spring budget on March 30.

His British equivalent just announced a $53 billion package to help the U.K. economy through coronavirus, including a reduction in property tax rates, extended sick pay, increased health funding and $31 billion in “fiscal loosening” to support the economy.

The measures are designed to kick-start an economy that did not grow at all in January.

The same is likely true in Canada and Morneau will be under pressure to underwrite the economy here in similar fashion.

But when the budget comes, it had better inspire more confidence than the efforts to slow the rate at which people get the virus.

The prime minister and the ministers on stage with him – Morneau, Chrystia Freeland, Patty Hajdu and Jean Yves Duclos – have failed to grasp the nettle.

In late 2008, the Harper government botched its initial reaction to the financial crisis. Stephen Harper said increased spending and direct intervention in the economy would ruin Canada’s fiscal credentials. He proclaimed the tumbling stock market a buying opportunity and used his fall fiscal update as an opportunity to eliminate the subsidy to political parties – an own goal that nearly cost him government when the opposition united against him.

It was only when then finance minister, the late Jim Flaherty, realized the dramatic nature of the business collapse that the Conservatives became converts to fiscal stimulus – unveiling a budget that included a $56 billion deficit in 2009/10.

“It was basically go big or stay home,” recalled Flahety. “There was no point in doing a half-measure.”



Bill Morneau, Canada’s finance minister, center, speaks while Patty Hajdu, Canada’s health minister, left, and Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, listen during a news conference on the coronavirus in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

David Kawai/Bloomberg

The package Trudeau announced on Wednesday was not even a half measure.

Not only was there no fiscal stimulus, it provided no real guidance to Canadians on the best ways to protect themselves.

Hajdu has been asked repeatedly about whether the response should be more draconian. She has said decisions on closing gatherings should be made at provincial and municipal levels. This is true elsewhere too – Berlin just banned events with more than 1,000 participants.

However, the Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, is charged with advising Canadians on the measures they should take to keep themselves safe.

The Public Health Agency of Canada monitors and responds to disease outbreaks.

There is a role here for the federal government to provide explicit direction. Tam talked about social distancing measures making a difference to prevent the rapid rise in cases. Yet she did not advocate that sporting events take place behind closed doors, that concerts and gatherings be cancelled, that people shop off-peak or that schools be closed.

Nobody did. Yet it is not alarmist to suggest that those measures will be necessary in a matter of weeks, once the intensive care units start to fill.

Good intentions will not flatten the curve of new infections

That is the nightmare we are facing. Modelling suggests an infection rate of 35-70 per cent of Canadians. In Italy, 10 per cent of those infected have had severe lung failure, requiring the use of a ventilator to help them breath.

Even at the low end of that spectrum, over one million Canadians may need a ventilator. Yet a study of this country’s intensive care capacity suggests 286 hospitals across the country have just 4,982 ventilators.

There is an earnestness and idealism about the ministers trying to guide Canadians through this crisis – like a well-meaning student council.

Hajdu said people don’t need to stay home if they are not unwell and that for most people, COVID-19 will feel like a cold or the flu. She didn’t mention that it is 10 times more deadly than the flu.

Good intentions will not flatten the curve of new infections.

The World Health Organization has finally declared COVID-19 a pandemic. It called for countries to take “urgent and aggressive action” to halt its spread.

In its initial response, Ottawa did neither.

