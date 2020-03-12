It was as if a bucket of cold water had been thrown over the House of Commons and its members suddenly started seeing things as they really are.

As late as question period on Wednesday, Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer, were engaged in tone-deaf, sectarian bickering that ignored the looming coronavirus crisis. Scheer denounced Trudeau for “spending billions” on fridges for Loblaws; the prime minister responded by accusing the Conservatives of always playing “petty politics”.

The scene was markedly different the next day, as if everyone realized that the world has changed, perhaps irrevocably.

For one thing, Trudeau wasn’t there – self-isolating at home, after his wife, Sophie, reported feeling unwell on her return from a speaking engagement in London.

Conservative MP Dane Lloyd signalled the more sober mood when he rose to make a member’s statement. He said he had intended to criticize the government’s energy policy. “But another partisan speech is the last thing my constituents or Canadians need to hear,” he said. “I urge Canadians not to give in to fear. We are going to carry on. We are going to survive and we are going to be stronger than ever.”

But if a new air of solidarity and resilience had taken hold, it did not deflect the opposition parties from criticizing the Liberal response to COVID-19.

Scheer pointed out that travellers arriving in Canada from tier three coronavirus hotspots like Italy are greeted with pamphlets and sent on their way, often without being tested.

The government’s only relevant response came from Bill Blair, the public safety minister, who said that screening from badly affected regions is “effective and enhanced”. If travellers are symptomatic, they are referred to public health staff, he said.

But, as we know, many infected individuals are not symptomatic, and this seems to be a rather large foible in a strategy aimed at flattening the curve of new infections. The Public Health Agency’s website reveals that of the 103 known cases of COVID-19 in Canada, 79 per cent of those affected were travellers and a further 12 per cent were in close contact with travellers.

Yet the only restrictions on people landing from China, Iran or Italy is the requirement to contact public health authorities within 24 hours of landing. Donald Trump’s 30-day travel ban on most European countries has had a disastrous impact on economic confidence but it may slow the importation of new infections.

It is probably too late to choke off new cases by closing entry points – we are already seeing evidence of community spread. But when the audit is eventually done of the government’s response to coronavirus, the decision not to institute tighter screening at airports may be lamented.

It has been up to the provinces to take the most drastic action.

Quebec Premier François Legault banned indoor events for 250 people or more. He said he wasn’t ruling out the closure of schools and called for people returning from abroad to self-isolate for 14 days, a recommendation that is mandatory for health workers and public servants.

By contrast, Ontario premier, Doug Ford, said families should travel during March break and enjoy themselves.

The federal government, which should be providing guidance on the subject, has been largely silent. The Public Health Agency warns against travellers taking cruise ships and non-essential travel to China, Iran and Italy. But March Break sun-seekers are largely on their own when it comes to weighing the risks. Patty Hajdu, the health minister, suggested Canadians consider a “staycation,” despite the absence of official guidelines.

Ottawa is going to have to make some tough calls in the near future, as the disease spreads though communities.

Yet, even without clear direction, Canadians have suddenly put themselves on a war footing – barely blinking at the cancellation of major sports leagues. Organizers have little option but to cancel events since the public has decided en masse that it is staying home.

It’s not quite clear what triggered this great awakening. But collectively, Canadians seem to have come around to the idea that this is the greatest public health crisis this country has faced in generations. There is a realization that things are going to get worse but that should not be grounds for panic.

Like the pandemic itself, the sense of urgency and alarm has been contagious.

That may be the best weapon we have.

