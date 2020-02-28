Last

Updated May 21, 2019 4:54 PM EDT

John Dickerson

CBS/John Paul Filo

John Dickerson reports for 60 Minutes as a correspondent and contributes as anchor to CBS News election specials. His first season on 60 Minutes begins in the fall.Previously, he was co-host of “CBS This Morning.” Dickerson joined “CBS This Morning” in January 2018. Prior to that, he was CBS News’ chief Washington correspondent and anchor of “Face The Nation.” Dickerson is also a contributor to Slate’s “Political Gabfest” and a contributing editor to The Atlantic.Dickerson joined CBS News in April 2009, as an analyst and contributor. For six years, he served as the network’s political director, and he was moderator of”Face The Nation” from June 2015 to January 2018 and co-host of “CBS This Morning” from January 2018 until May 2019. During the 2016 presidential campaign he moderated CBS News’ two presidential debates and as host of “Face the Nation” interviewed each of the major candidates multiple times.Dickerson has been a reporter in Washington since 1995, covering the White House, Congress and economics. From 2005 to 2015, he was Slate Magazine’s Chief Political Correspondent. His 2010 long-form series on risk profiled future Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Before Slate, Dickerson covered politics for 12 years for Time magazine. During his last four years at Time, he was the magazine’s White House correspondent, covering the presidency of George W. Bush. He has covered the last six presidential campaigns.A native Washingtonian, he graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor’s degree in English and a specialty in American Studies. His mother, Nancy Dickerson, was CBS News’ first female correspondent. Dickerson is the author of “On Her Trail” (Simon and Schuster), a book about his mother. He is also the author of the New York Times best-seller “Whistlestop: My Favorite Stories from Presidential Campaign History” (Twelve Books). He is the recipient of the Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency and the David Broder award for political reporting. Known for his active use of social media, Dickerson has more than 2 million Twitter followers at @jdickerson.Follow John Dickerson: Twitter | Instagram

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.