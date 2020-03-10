🔥John Boyega's production company agrees Netflix deal🔥

Star Wars actor John Boyega has signed a deal to develop film projects, with a focus and emphasis on West and East Africa, with Netflix.

The partnership is happening through Boyega’s production company UpperRoom Productions which will make non-English language films.

Boyega got his first producer credit in 2016 for the film Paciifc Rim: Uprising and has since joined the South African film God is Good as executive producer,

According to Netflix the partnership “will develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries.”

Boyega is best known for his role as Finn in the Star Wars series and he said he was “thrilled” to develop “feature films focused on African stories.”

Netflix’s first African original Queen Sono, a six-part drama, arrived on February 28.

This year, we will see two more African originals debut on the streaming service; South African teen drama Blood and Water and the animated series Mama K’s Team 3.

David Kosse, VP of international film at Netflix said: “Africa has a rich history in storytelling, and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world.”