🔥John Bolton facing fresh calls to testify in impeachment trial amid claims Trump wanted to withhold Ukraine aid🔥

The US former national security advisor, John Bolton, is facing renewed pressure to testify in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after claims emerged the President told him he wanted to withhold security aid from Ukraine.

In a forthcoming book, due to be published in March, Bolton apparently wrote that Trump admitted he wanted to keep back hundreds of millions of dollars until the country helped him with politically charged investigations, including into Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Trump’s legal team has repeatedly insisted that the president never tied the suspension of military assistance to the Ukraine to investigations that he wanted into Biden and his son.

The account immediately gave Democrats new fuel in their pursuit of sworn testimony from Bolton and other witnesses, a question expected to be taken up later this week by the Republican-led Senate.

The trial resumes this afternoon with arguments from Trump’s defense team.

Bolton’s account was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the manuscript on the condition of anonymity to discuss the book, “The Room Where It Happened; A White House Memoir,” ahead of its release March 17.