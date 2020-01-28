🔥John Bolton expressed ‘concerns about Donald Trump’s favours for autocrats’🔥

John Bolton, the former national security advisor, privately told the US attorney general last year about concerns that President Donald Trump was essentially granting favours to autocrats, it was reported on Monday.

The revelations, concerning the leaders of China and Turkey, come in an unpublished book manuscript by Mr Bolton, according to the New York Times.

The same manuscript says Mr Trump told Mr Bolton that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security aid to Ukraine until officials there helped to investigate his political rivals, the Times previously reported.

Those allegations have roiled Mr Trump’s impeachment trial that is ongoing in the US Senate.

According to the Times’ latest report, Attorney General Bill Barr responded to Mr Bolton’s concerns by pointing to Justice Department investigations of companies in Turkey and China. Mr Barr said he himself was worried it appeared Mr Trump had undue influence over what would normally be independent inquiries, Mr Bolton’s manuscript said.

Mr Bolton wrote that Mr Barr singled out the president’s conversations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the Chinese telecommunications firm ZTE.