🔥John Bolton and publisher deny ‘coordination’ of book manuscript leak🔥

January 27, 2020 | 4: 06pm

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton and his book publisher are denying they coordinated with journalists to leak a copy of his forthcoming book, which contains an allegation that President Donald Trump confessed to stalling Ukraine aid to force investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.

The disclosure of that claim in a Bolton book manuscript whose details were leaked to the New York Times boosted Democratic hopes to call witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial. Trump denied those reported claims.

A statement distributed by longtime Bolton aide Sarah Tinsley denied any “coordination” in releasing the claim.

“Ambassador John Bolton, Simon & Schuster, and Javelin Literay categorically state that there was absolutely no coordination with the New York Times or anyone else regarding the appearance of information about his book, THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENED, at online booksellers,” the statement says. “Any assertion to the contrary is unfounded speculation.”

Bolton’s allegation was published on Sunday before the first full day of Trump’s defense arguments. Trump’s lawyers say there was no connection between a hold on nearly $400 million in aid and Trump asking Ukraine to investigate Democrats including Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who worked for a Ukrainian energy firm.

Bolton lawyer Charles Cooper blamed the leak on a White House review of the book manuscript. The pre-publication review process for books is believed to be performed largely by archival staff who determine if any classified information needs to be withheld. White House Ukraine adviser Alexander Vindman, who testified against Trump during House proceedings, is not believed to have been involved in the book review.

Cooper said in a statement, “It is clear, regrettably, [from the New York Times article] that the prepublication review process has been corrupted and that information has been disclosed by persons other than those properly involved in reviewing the manuscript.”

Lawmakers were divided Monday on the book claim. Many Republican senators said they won’t decide on calling witnesses until after defense arguments and a question-and-answer period is completed this week. Bolton has said he’s willing to testify if 51 senators vote to subpoena him.

“You have to keep in mind, for the first time in his life he was fired. That does have an effect on people,” said Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.).

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), a member of Trump’s ceremonial defense team of House members, told the New York Post that it would hurt Bolton’s credibility as a witness if he leaked the information.

“It would hurt his credibility if he leaked it,” Johnson said. “It would be assumed by a lot of people that he was trying to juice book sales. But I’m not sure that happened. I want to believe better of John Bolton.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) argued intrigue around the leak was less significant than the claim Bolton alleges.

“Rather than focusing on who did it, we should focus on: here’s this information, what are the Republicans going to do about it?” Hirono said.