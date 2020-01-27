🔥John Altobelli — former Cape League coach, father of Red Sox scout — dies with wife, daughter, in Kobe Bryant crash🔥

John Altobelli, the father of a Red Sox scout who was also head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League from 2012–2014, was one of the people killed in the helicopter crash Sunday that killed Kobe Bryant.

Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were among those who perished in Southern California.

In a phone call Sunday evening, Brewster team president Chris Kenney recalled Altobelli as a class act who always had the best interests of his players at heart.