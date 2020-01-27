Home NEWS 🔥John Altobelli — former Cape League coach, father of Red Sox scout...

🔥John Altobelli — former Cape League coach, father of Red Sox scout — dies with wife, daughter, in Kobe Bryant crash🔥

By
Mary Smith
-
4
0
john-altobelli-—-former-cape-league-coach,-father-of-red-sox-scout-—-dies-with-wife,-daughter,-in-kobe-bryant-crash

John Altobelli, the father of a Red Sox scout who was also head coach of the Brewster Whitecaps in the Cape Cod Baseball League from 2012–2014, was one of the people killed in the helicopter crash Sunday that killed Kobe Bryant.

Altobelli, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa were among those who perished in Southern California.

In a phone call Sunday evening, Brewster team president Chris Kenney recalled Altobelli as a class act who always had the best interests of his players at heart.

We are heartbroken and shocked to learn that our former head coach, John Altobelli along with his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa passed away this morning in the helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

— Brewster Whitecaps (@WhitecapsCCBL) January 26, 2020

Close





Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.


Download on the App Store


Get it on Google Play

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here