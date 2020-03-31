🔥Johanna Konta on Wimbledon 'heartbreak' and the vital role sport will play after coronavirus🔥

Britain’s number one female tennis player Johanna Konta says it would be heart-breaking should Wimbledon become the latest tournament cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dirk Hordoff, the vice-president of the German Tennis Federation, revealed on Monday the prestigious tournament – which was due to begin on June 29 – will be abandoned in an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

Wimbledon will follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as the latest major sporting event in the calendar to be postponed to the outbreak.

Konta – ranked 14th in the world – insists she will wait for official confirmation, but admits another competition cancellation will be a bitter blow.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Konta said: “Like with every event, it’s heart-breaking, a really sad situation to be faced with.

(Getty Images)

“With happening in the world right now, I don’t think it will actually change anything I’m currently doing.

“I’ll still be self-isolating, staying as fit as I can, spending time with my dog and my boyfriend and staying in touch with my family on FaceTime.

“But it definitely prolongs this reality; not looking too far ahead is going to be really important for me.”

Whereas Wimbledon’s cancellation is yet to be officially confirmed, the French Open announced last week they were to move the tournament from May until late September without consulting the ATP or WTA – a decision that was met with consternation. Konta understands tournament organisers have their own agendas and acknowledges hands may have been tied, but maintains the manner of their behaviour was unacceptable.

“It’s a really sad situation and it’s very disappointing for them to release their decision in the way that they did,” she said.

(Getty Images)

“It’s not the act itself, but the manner which was disappointing to everybody in the tennis community. It’s left a sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths.”

In a time where unity is paramount, Konta urges the tennis world to collaborate, not separate.

“Collectively we are all the limbs that make up tennis,” the 28-year-old said. “Without players there are no tournaments and without tournaments there are no players.

“The more we can stay together, the easier the transition back into playing will be and everyone will get their opportunity to compete.”

While the news surrounding both the French Open and Wimbledon came as little surprise to Konta, the former world number four recalls her dismay after the outbreak forced closures to both Indian Wells and the Miami Open earlier in March.

“The shock of Indian Wells’ initial cancellation was personally the most difficult one to digest. It suddenly left me faced with a new reality,” Konta explained.

“From there, having Miami and the entire clay season cancelled cemented that this is the situation both across the world and the tennis community.

(Getty Images)

“The speed of this has definitely been a shock to the system. To have such dramatic changes to our daily lives has been a shock to everyone.”

The financial implications that come with such extreme lockdown measures are a concern globally. In tennis, each player has a responsibility to hire their team of coaches, physios and a number of individual contractors. With no money incoming, supporting their teams now becomes a challenge.

“The reality is that there is no tennis player earning any money right now; all the tennis players have taken a 100 per cent salary cut,” Konta said.

“Everyone is trying to find the best way possible to stand by a team and support the people you work with and feel close to while not bankrupting yourself.

“[A support system] is being worked on right now, but the reality is that even if it is possible – and let’s hope it is – it’s going to be very minimal.

“It’s a very bleak and dire situation especially for the lower ranked players.”

While the outbreak of the pandemic has undeniably caused stress, Konta believes there are also positives to take from the situation: she was particularly moved by the Clap For Carers campaign.

“It was brilliant, just so amazing to hear everybody coming together,” she said. “It’s a very powerful thing and I think it’s similar to sport in that way.

“It’s a different context but everyone was out on their balconies or front doors they were all there for the same reason. That togetherness in times of struggle but also triumph is a very powerful thing to be a part of.

“Sport unites us – that’s its real gift. From the players to the fans, we are all a part of it. To have sport back will be a massive boost to peoples’ lives, it will have a big role to play in bringing us back to normality.”

Konta urges everyone to keep an optimistic mindset and – importantly – to get some exercise.

“Take as much joy and positive from anything you can do daily,” she said. “Make positive use of the technology and the world we have. We’re all going through this situation but we are privileged. Make good use of that.

“There’s a massive link between physical and mental health; I look forward to doing something physical every day. It releases endorphins, burns energy and will get rid of some stress. It’s not just my dog that needs a walk, I need some exercise of my own!”