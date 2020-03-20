🔥Joe Wicks is holding live free PE classes every weekday morning to keep kids fit during school closures🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Following the Government announcement that the majority of schools in the UK will close due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many parents have been understandably concerned about how to keep their kids entertained for what is currently an unknown period of time.

In response, personal trainer and author Joe Wicks has announced he will be holding live free PE classes at 9am Monday to Friday via his YouTube channel for children of all ages, in a bid to keep everyone moving.

“Parents are going to be under pressure next week and for 30 minutes a day I can take over and inspire and energise the kids to get active, bounce around and have fun. You can even join in with the kids. Please share away. This is going to help millions of children and parents feel happier for 30 minutes and beyond everyday #PEwithJoe,” he wrote.

He posted a video to Twitter explaining the new series.

“It’s a workout specifically designed for kids because when the school’s are closed there is no PE. Don’t worry I’ve got you, I’m going to take this over. I’m going to get your kids moving, feeling energised, positive, optimistic,” he said.

“It’s a 30 minute session for little kids right up to secondary school. Get involved, have fun we’re going to be doing loads of basic exercises, you don’t need a lot of room,” he continued.

“I am going to be the nation’s PE teacher, starting from Monday at 9am,” he added.

Want to get started sooner? Head to his YouTube where he already has ’18 Kids Workouts to do at Home’.