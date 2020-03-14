England captain Joe Root has admitted his relief that their tour of Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the Covid-19 virus spreading across the globe leading to countries entering lock-down and closing borders, Root says that his squad had been unable to focus on their upcoming tour.

The two-match Test series was postponed on Friday, while the team were going through the motions of a warm-up game in Colombo, following talks between both boards.

As England prepared to fly home, Root said that concerns over family and friends in the UK had left his team concerned.

“There was an element of relief,” he told PA Sport. “The right decision has been made.

“You could see looking at the players that their minds were elsewhere thinking about people back home. Now that we can go and look after families and be with loved ones that’s put a lot of guys at ease.

“Naturally there was a lot of talk in the dressing room and it got to a stage where it overshadowed the cricket. Looking at how quickly things have happened at home, you’re thinking about family and friends who might be a bit more vulnerable and that’s hard when you’re a long way away.

“It was clear it was getting in the way of performance and affecting the mental well-being of the guys.”

Sri Lanka has only recorded three cases of Covid-19 but there were fears that travelling England fans, thought to number around 3,000, could inadvertently bring the virus with them.

Should any England player or staff member have tested positive they would immediately have been removed from the carefully controlled team environment and turned over to the Sri Lankan government’s procedures.

“There were a number of different scenarios we could have found ourselves in that were pretty scary to be honest,” said Root.

“You think how things might have gone – being in isolation here, disconnected from the team, without the security we would usually have around us at the ground or the hotel. If one of the lads was to get it in these conditions, or a member of the public travelling, it could be quite a scary experience.”

Root does not know where or when he will see his team-mates again after arrival in England, with the start of the county season in severe doubt and England’s first Test of the summer, against the West Indies on June 4, also under question.

The prospect of playing behind closed doors is likely to be discussed at some stage, a scenario he grudgingly accepts.

“It would be very strange if that was to happen but if these things have to happen so be it,” Root added.

“We always get supported extremely well and that has played a big part in our results in recent years. They have a big impact on the way we play our cricket, we like to interact.

“We don’t know when we’ll play again. I suppose you can’t have mass gatherings so there won’t be many training camps. I’m sure over the coming weeks we’ll prepare and do everything we can to be as ready as possible but until we know more it’s just a case of common sense. Look after yourself, condition well and be ready to start.”

Additional reporting by PA.