🔥Joe Rogan insists he won't be commentating at UFC 249 due to coronavirus outbreak🔥

Joe Rogan says he will not be on commentary duty at UFC 249 on April 18 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the rest of the sporting world has come to a halt due to the pandemic, UFC president Dana White insists his show will go on and says next month’s card, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, will take place behind closed doors at a new venue still to be decided.

But speaking on his podcast, Rogan, whose commentary is synonymous with UFC, says he will have no part to play on the night.

Rogan was also sceptical over White’s plans to find a new venue for what was set be one of the biggest shows of the year.

“I guess someone’s going to commentate it – it’s not gonna be me,” Rogan said on the “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“UFC is talking about putting on a fight on April 18. I don’t know how they’re gonna do that. I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to do that in the United States. They’re talking about doing it in a place with less than 10 people, just in an open arena.”

UFC 249 was set to take place in Brooklyn, New York, with White claiming this week he is close to finding a new venue.

“There’s not going to be any fans there. It’s going to be a closed event. Trust me, Khabib has been telling me every day, ‘Send location’. I have it. It’s 99.9 per cent. On April 18, we are having this fight.”