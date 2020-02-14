🔥Joe Montemurro praises Arsenal Women's character after 'big win' over Liverpool defies injury crisis🔥
Arsenal Women manager Joe Montemurro has hailed the character of his side as they continue to battle on in the Women’s Super League (WSL) title race despite facing a raft of injury problems.
Vivianne Miedema’s brace helped third-placed Arsenal on their way to a 3-2 win over Liverpool on Thursday night, moving them to within three points of leaders Manchester City.
Montemurro has suffered a number of long-term injuries to his squad but was able to welcome back summer signing Jen Beattie against Liverpool.
“It was a big win,” said Montemurro. “All of the big teams find a way and that goes for the other two teams challenging at the top. Chelsea played against Liverpool and dropped points.
“You have to find a way sometimes and that shows the character and the real belief this team has, even with the situation we’re in with players out.
“We’ve been stretched for a while, it’s disappointing that the injuries have been long-term scenarios.
“One of the big changes in today’s game was when Jen Beattie came on and I think the ball speed just stepped up and we were able to find passes a lot better.
“I think Jen has been a big miss over the last few weeks.”