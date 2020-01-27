🔥Joe Montana has some advice for Tom Brady: ‘Don’t’🔥

Should Tom Brady play for a team other than the Patriots? Joe Montana has some thoughts.

“Don’t — if you don’t have to,” Montana told NFL.com on Friday for a feature for the NFL Network’s GameDay Morning, which will air Sunday. “It’s a process to go through, and it takes time to get used to the team.”

As the Patriots’ quarterback approaches free agency in March, the speculation regarding his future has heightened. Many former players have expressed that the process of changing teams can be a difficult transition — such as former teammate Drew Bledsoe, who told CBS Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” in early January that he felt like a “rookie again” when he was traded to the Bills. Montana, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, thinks Brady could also face a challenge on a new team.

“It’s not easy to go to another team and get accepted, no matter how much success you’ve had and how many years you’ve played,” he said. “They still want to see you come in and be the same player and be that loyal to them as you were to the other team you just left. So, it’s not easy [for] guys looking at that change, especially at the quarterback position.”

Montana knows a thing or two about changing teams. He was traded from the 49ers to the Chiefs in 1993 after spending fourteen seasons in San Francisco. He thinks that if Brady does make the switch, it could work out if he has control over the offense.

“If they let [Brady] have his own offense [with a new team], yeah, that makes it a little bit easier.”