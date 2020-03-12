Joe Marler has been handed 10-week ban for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals in last Saturday’s Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Manu Tuilagi has been handed a four-week for the red card tackle on George North during England’s 33-30 win over Wales.

More to follow

