🔥Joe Marler cited for grabbing Alun Wyn Jones' genitals in England win over Wales🔥

Joe Marler is facing a ban for ­grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals in Saturday’s Six Nations clash at Twickenham after he was one of two England players to be cited.

Marler and Courtney Lawes, who has been cited for a dangerous tackle on Welshman Jones, will face hearings this week for their foul play.

Marler will face a hearing under Law 9.27 that says “a player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship including but not limited to grabbing, twisting or squeezing the genitals”. The entry point for a ban, if Marler is found guilty, is 12 weeks, with a top-end ban of four years.

The incident, after eight minutes of the game, was caught on camera. Wales captain Jones informed the touch judge but the officials did not take a closer look. By the time the game ended, clips had gone viral.

Jones was frustrated the incident was not picked up during the match by officials, saying afterwards: “If I react, I get a red card. It’s tough, isn’t it?”

Citing commissioner Peter Ferguson has opted to call Marler in to explain himself. The prop cryptically tweeted yesterday: “Bollocks. Complete bollocks”.

Manu Tuilagi, who received a red card for a shoulder charge on George North, automatically faces a hearing in the next few days.

Eddie Jones, meanwhile, has opened the door to lock George Kruis’s England career continuing — even if he moves to Japan.

Head coach Jones is only able to select players based in England unless in “exceptional circumstances”.

Kruis plays for Saracens, who are looking to cut their wage bill after being relegated. While Jamie George and Elliot Daly will stay, Kruis is set to leave for Japan.

Kruis waved to the crowd as he left the field in the second half, although he insisted he was acknowledging his mother rather than bidding Twickenham a permanent farewell.

Kruis said: “I have always kept Eddie in the loop. I have massive ambitions to play for England. I guess the ball is in his court.”

Jones said: “Just because he [Kruis] goes to Japan doesn’t mean he can’t play for England. There’s special exception.”