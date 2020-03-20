🔥Joe Lycett assembles UK stars and comedians for hilarious parody of Gal Gadot's Imagine video🔥

Hugo Boss, the artist formerly known as Joe Lycett, has shared a parody video of Gal Gadot’s celebrity rendition of John Lennon’s Imagine, assembling a number of UK comedians for a cover that’s perhaps… less faithful.

Yesterday, Gadot shared a video of herself and a wealth of A-list stars, including Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan, Amy Adams, Zoe Kravitz, Chris O’Dowd, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, and Cara Delevingne, singing a line each of Imagine in an attempt to raise spirits.

It didn’t go down so well though, with Twitter users mocking the video’s cringe factor and calling it an empty gesture in the face of the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable people.

On Thursday evening, Boss shared his own version of the song with a wealth of British comedians taking part – but the lyrics were somewhat tampered with.

“Imagine there’s no bds,” sings Boss, before passing on to Greg James: “It’s easy if you’re a bd.”

Comedians such as Noel Fielding, Rosie Jones, Joel Dommett and Suzi Ruffett continue, each singing a line with the selected expletive dropped in.

“Made a video with some friends,” Boss wrote on Twitter.

Fans loved the parody, with one user writing: “I am SCREAMING at this, this is the greatest video ever”.

“THIS IS THE BEST THING TO EVER COME OUT OF MODERN BRITCOM… THE ULTIMATE COLLABORATION,” wrote another.

Boss’s video wasn’t the only British parody – Sofie Hagen pulled together comedians such as Nish Kumar, Jayde Adams and Shappi Khorsandi for a cover of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme tune.

Meanwhile, Gadot’s video was parodied all over the internet yesterday, with other celebrities weighing in.

Charli XCX posted a clip of her singing one line from Imagine on Instagram, writing: Sorry i’m late guys! (jk).”

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan posted a hilarious clip pretending she’d also been asked to sing.

“I am so sorry I didn’t get this to you earlier,” she said. “My assistant did not tell me on time, what an idiot, but I’m here now.”

Coughlan’s parody ends on an excellent note when her singing halts as she coughs – and wad of bank notes fly from her mouth.

Meanwhile, Gadot shared submissions of people singing Imagine on her Instagram story – but was tricked into thinking an old video of Millie Bobby Brown was a fan submission.

Gadot has not yet addressed criticism of the video.