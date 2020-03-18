🔥Joe Cole backs West Ham to secure Premier League survival on pitch if season resumes🔥

Former West Ham man Joe Cole believes the club are well poised to stave off relegation, should the Premier League resume this season.

The Hammers are currently 16th, outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, while Aston Villa in 19th could leapfrog them by winning their game in hand.

David Moyes’ side had won just one of their last four games when the league was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, but there had been encouraging signs of improvement in each of the three defeats against Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

While vice-chair Karen Brady has drawn criticism for suggesting the season should be declared null and void, thus saving the club from the drop, Cole back his old side to stay in the top flight regardless.

In Pictures | Arsenal vs West Ham | 07/03/2020

“West Ham were on the back of four great performances I thought, I watched them closely,” he told PA.

“The break has come and when the restart comes whenever it does, it will be about who starts better.

“When you come back and the season restarts, if it does, having an experienced manager who knows how to organise a team and David has a lot of experience doing that.

“West Ham will benefit from that. We don’t know what will go on the other side of things but from football point of view it will give them a chance to get some players fit.”