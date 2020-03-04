🔥Joe Biden's Super Tuesday opens with trio of victories in Southern states🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday has opened with a trio of victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.

His closest rival Bernie Sanders grabbed a win in home-state Vermont, while Mr Biden took Alabama and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia.

Polls were closing across many of the 14 Super Tuesday states but voting remained ongoing in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.

The wins in heavily African American states complemented former Vice President Mr Biden’s victory in last weekend’s South Carolina primary. Virginia was especially key because it was heavily contested by Mr Sanders and billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg over the past week.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders cheer for early results at his Super Tuesday night rally in Vermont (REUTERS)

A once-jumbled primary arrived at the most pivotal night of voting as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Mr Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and centrists preferring Mr Biden.

A wild card was Mr Bloomberg, who skipped the primary’s first four states but poured $500 million of his personal fortune into Super Tuesday and faced increasing pressure to prove it was all worth it.

Two other moderates, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then dramatically endorsed Mr Biden on Monday.

This helped unify moderates behind the former vice president, whose campaign risked collapsing until his resounding win in South Carolina.

A turnaround would be all the more surprising because Super Tuesday was supposed to be about fundraising and strong political organisation.

Mr Biden largely had neither and yet still looked poised for a strong night. Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, argued that the party’s elders were scrambling to block him from a nomination it appeared just last week he could run away with.

The Democrat candidates in the Super Tuesday battle

“The political establishment has made their choice: Anybody but Bernie Sanders,” Mr Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir wrote in a fundraising message Tuesday.

“The truth is, we’ve always known we were taking on the entire damn 1 percent of this country,” Shakir added. “But we have something they do not have: people. Lots and lots of people.”

Virginia is a traditional swing state that has moved more reliably Democratic in recent years, especially as people living in densely populated communities outside Washington turned their back on President Donald Trump, as many suburban voters have around the country.

UK-based Democrats cast ‘Super Tuesday’ votes

Vermont first sent Mr Sanders to Congress in 1990, and that he’d win it was never in doubt. He was even holding a victory rally Tuesday in his hometown of Burlington, where he was once mayor.

Mr Sanders’ campaign is optimistic about Colorado, and the senator himself has predicted victory in California – which could make it a strong night for him, depending on what also happens in Texas.

Mr Biden has trumpeted his strong support among African American Democrats and is looking to rack up wins across the South.

In addition to Virginia, Alabama and North Carolina – a key swing state that backed President Barack Obama in 2008 and that his party is hoping to take back from Trump in November – he may get a chance in Arkansas and Tennessee.

Some polls in Tennessee were ordered to extend voting hours in the wake of a tornado hitting the state.

The Tennessee Democratic Party and the presidential campaigns of Biden, Sanders Bloomberg and Warren successfully sued Davidson County election officials and the secretary of state’s office to extend voting for three hours beyond their scheduled 7pm local time close.

Mr Biden’s campaign is also hoping for a strong showing in Oklahoma.

AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate, showed Mr Biden with a significant lead among black voters in Alabama, with roughly 6 in 10 supporting the former vice president. Black voters made up more than half of the Democratic primary electorate in the state.

In both Virginia and North Carolina, roughly half of black voters supported Mr Biden.

Super Tuesday: Explained

Mr Sanders, who had already won New Hampshire and Nevada and secured a virtual first-place tie in Iowa, is the favourite in Maine. He could end up stealing Ms Warren’s home state of Massachusetts, as well as Minnesota, especially with Ms Klobuchar now out of the race. And he visited Utah scrounging for final votes on Monday.

Ms Warren’s campaign hasn’t predicted outright victory anywhere voting Tuesday, but is hoping to pick up delegates in Colorado and California.

Her top advisers have predicted that no candidate may get to the convention with enough delegates to secure the nomination – potentially positioning Ms Warren for the role of kingmaker.

A one-time front-runner, Ms Warren will increasingly face pressure to drop out of the race if she doesn’t win her home state. But, during a rally in suburban Detroit, Warren vowed to soldier on.

“I was not born a politician, but I was born a fighter,” she told a cheering crowd.

Texas and California account for 643 delegates – or about a third of the nearly 2,000 needed to clinch the nomination.

In all, Super Tuesday offered 1,344 new delegates, or around 34 per cent of all the total up for grabs nationwide.