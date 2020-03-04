🔥Joe Biden storms back on Super Tuesday setting up two-horse race with Bernie Sanders🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden was today celebrating a sensational comeback after he won in a swathe of states on “Super Tuesday” to set up a two-horse race with Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Former vice president Mr Biden, 77, secured at least nine of the 14 states up for grabs on the busiest voting day of the Democrat primaries. His sweep of the South included Texas, one of the biggest prizes.

Bernie Sanders, 78, appeared set to win delegate-rich California, on top of victories in Colorado, Utah and his home state of Vermont. But the self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” failed to make the expected gains to cement his frontrunner status.

“They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing,” a jubilant Mr Biden told a rally in California. “Those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign.

“I am here to report we are very much alive, and make no mistake about it, this campaign will send Donald Trump packing.”

The biggest loser appeared to be former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, 78, whose solitary win came in the tiny territory of American Samoa.

Elizabeth Warren’s hopes of moving back into contention also faded with a string of losses, including a shock defeat to Mr Biden in her home state of Massachusetts.

A host of Hollywood celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy and Tyra Banks posted pictures of themselves on social media with Super Tuesday stickers after casting their votes.

At stake yesterday were about one-third of the 3,979 pledged delegates available in the primaries. A tally of 1,991 is needed to win the party’s White House nomination. At the latest count, Mr Biden was leading Mr Sanders by 453 delegates to 382.

Although Mr Sanders will be relieved at claiming California, the state he lost to Hillary Clinton in 2016, the story of the night was the Biden campaign’s dramatic revival.

After poor results in the first two contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, Mr Biden seized control of the nomination contest with victories — some by double digits — in Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Texas, the state with the second most delegates on Super Tuesday (228).

Maine remained too close to call. Mr Biden was boosted by support from black and older, more moderate voters as well as Democrats who feel he is the better bet to defeat Mr Trump.

The victories followed endorsements this week from former nomination rivals. Former Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson described his comeback as a “coup”.

In a fiery speech in Vermont, Mr Sanders took a veiled swipe at Mr Biden, saying: “We’re taking on the political establishment. You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics.”

“If it comes out to be a campaign in which we have one candidate who is standing up for the working class and the middle class, we’re going to win that election,” he added.

Washington analysts now predict the nomination battle between Mr Sanders and Mr Biden could last all the way to the Democratic Party convention in July.