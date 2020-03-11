🔥Joe Biden scores big victories to leave Bernie Sanders on brink🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Bernie Sanders was today facing calls to quit the Democratic nomination race as crushing victories for Joe Biden left the former vice-president as the runaway leader.

In a remarkable comeback, Mr Biden celebrated wins in the key battleground of Michigan, as well as in Mississippi, Missouri and Idaho.

The rivals were heading for a tie in Washington state, with Mr Sanders set to claim a sole victory in North Dakota, the smallest state to vote on ”Super Tuesday 2”.

Mr Biden’s bid to take on President Trump for the White House in November was on life support just two weeks ago, after poor performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, but he turned his campaign around when he swept South Carolina and then 10 of the 14 states that voted last Tuesday.

US presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden (REUTERS)

Now, after another big night, Mr Biden is looking to deliver a knockout blow to Mr Sanders when delegate-rich Florida holds its primary next week.

Mr Biden, 77, today hinted it was time for the Left-wing Vermont senator, 78, to stand aside.

“I want to thank Bernie Sanders and his supporters for their tireless energy and their passion,” he told supporters in Philadelphia.

“We share a common goal and together we’ll defeat Donald Trump — we’ll defeat him together.”

He added: “It’s more than a comeback, this campaign. It’s a comeback for the soul of this nation.”

Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders (AFP via Getty Images)

He said voters had put him “a step closer to restoring decency, dignity and honour to the White House”.

Only 352 pledged party delegates were at stake yesterday, compared with nearly 1,400 a week ago, but the outcome emphasised the contrasting fortunes of the two contenders’ campaigns.

Mr Sanders was unusually silent, breaking with tradition by refusing to give an election night speech. Losing Michigan, a state he won in his campaign against Hillary Clinton in 2016, was a big blow.

One of his highest-profile backers, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, conceded it was a “tough night” but urged supporters not to give up hope.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a campaign rally for Sen. Bernie Sanders (Getty Images)

Some Democrat leaders are worried that prolonging the fight could damage the party’s chances against Donald Trump in November.

Mr Biden today won the endorsement of another former candidate, Andrew Yang, who called him “the right man for the job, to help us not just defeat Donald Trump, but govern the country in the years ahead”.

Election analyst Stuart Rothenberg said afterwards: “The Democratic race is over. The only question is whether Bernie Sanders knows it and admits it.”

Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Getty Images)

South Carolina congressman James Clyburn, whose endorsement of Mr Biden has proved a turning point in the campaign, insisted it was time to “shut this primary down”.

Democratic party strategist Paul Maslin added: “The race for all intents and purposes was over last Tuesday. Michigan confirms it. The primaries in the rest of March will make it mathematically certain.”

But his advisers are urging Mr Sanders to stay in the race at least until a head-to-head TV debate in Arizona on Sunday.