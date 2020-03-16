🔥Joe Biden pledges to pick woman as presidential running mate as debate with Bernie Sanders begins with elbow bump🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

US presidential hopeful Joe Biden has promised to name a woman as his running mate if he becomes the Democratic nominee.

Mr Biden made the pledge during Sunday night’s debate with rival Bernie Sanders in Washington, which was held without a studio audience due to the coronavirus, and which was begun with an elbow bump greeting between the two candidates.

Asked the same question, Mr Sanders did not definitively commit but said: “In all likelihood, I will.”

Mr Biden, the front runner in the race, has previously said he would seriously consider naming a woman or a person of colour as his running mate.

Mr Biden also repeated a previous commitment to nominating a black woman to the US Supreme Court if given the chance to do so as president.

Associated Press contributed to this article