🔥Joe Biden mixes up his wife and sister during Democratic Primary victory speech🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden was left red-faced on Super Tuesday after mixing up his wife and his sister during a victory speech.

The 77-year-old presidential hopeful was speaking on stage in Los Angeles, California, after he became the runaway success story of the night.

While thanking the crowds in the sunshine-state – which he is forecasted to lose to left-wing candidate Bernie Sanders – Mr Biden introduced his wife Jill and sister Valerie to the crowds.

Without looking at the two women, who were behind him, the former vice president grasped Jill’s hand and declared “this is my little sister Valerie”.

As his partner shook her head and laughed, Mr Biden added “and I’m Jill’s husband” while reaching for Valerie.

Super Tuesday – In pictures

After a quick glance behind him the Democrat realised his mistake and announced “they switched on me” before correcting himself.

Super Tuesday saw a narrowing of the field in the race to become Donald Trump’s opposition in the General Election come November.

Despite spending half a billion dollars on advertising, former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg only came first in American Samoa.

Mr Biden exceeded expectations, running away with most of the states on offer including Texas, which Senator Sanders had been hoping to claim.

Mr Sanders and Mr Biden look to be the last two in the race to be the Democrat’s nominee for President

Mr Sanders was still on course to claim California – which boasts the most delegates in the country – but failed to secure the resounding lead he would have been hoping for.

The next big date on the Democrat’s calendar is a debate on March 15, which will see the remaining candidates argue it out on stage in front of CNN cameras.

It will be held in Phoenix, Arizona, ahead of the primary there.

If Elizabeth Warren and Mr Bloomberg drop out of the race ahead of the debate, it could just be a Mr Biden and Mr Sanders going head to head.