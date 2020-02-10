🔥Joe Biden jokes young woman is a 'lying dog-faced pony soldier' at New Hampshire election rally🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden has raised eyebrows by joking a young woman a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” at an election rally.

The Democratic candidate, who was Barack Obama’s vice president during his eight years in power, has reportedly used the phrase before.

He says it comes from the 1953 John Wayne film Hondo.

The odd exchange happened while Mr Biden was speaking at a rally ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.

It comes following the disastrous Iowa primary, which was marred by an array of problems and also dented the Biden campaign.

Mr Biden was speaking at an event in New Hampshire (Getty Images)

The woman who quizzed Mr Biden asked him why he fared so dismally in Iowa – he finished fourth behind Peter Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Mr Biden, who is 77-years-old, asked her if she had been to a caucus.

When she replied that she had, he said: “No, you haven’t. You’re a lying dog-faced pony soldier. … Now you gotta be honest. I’m going to be honest with you.”

The crowd laughed, and a video of the exchange began circulating on Twitter.

Mr Biden, who had fewer events scheduled on Sunday than his rivals, conceded he was out-organised by Mr Sanders and Mr Buttigieg in Iowa.

He reiterated his long-standing belief that he would perform better in states with more African Americans and other voters of colour, including upcoming contests in Nevada and South Carolina.

The senior Democrat only picked up 15.8 per cent of the vote in Iowa, picking up just six delegates compared to Mr Sanders’ 12 and Mr Buttigieg’s 13.

On his performance in New England this week Mr Biden added: “No matter what happens in this state… I’m going to keep moving.”