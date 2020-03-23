🔥Joe Biden in talks with Barack Obama on running-mate list🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden revealed he has discussed possible running mates with Barack Obama and will start vetting potential picks “in a matter of weeks”.

Mr Biden’s vice-presidential options will include at least six or seven women who will be subjected to background checks to ensure there will not “be any snafu [controversy]”, he told donors at a fundraising event held by telephone.

“I have to start that process relatively soon, meaning in a matter of weeks,” he said. “I think there will be a group that is in excess of six or seven people who I’ll look at.”

Mr Biden, 77, reiterated his pledge first made at last week’s televised Democratic debate with rival Bernie Sanders that he would pick a woman for the job.

He also emphasised that they would have to agree with his fundamental view on policies, including healthcare, education and the need for expansive US influence in the world.

He said he shared that kind of common ground with former President Obama, whom he served as vice-president, although they sometimes differed on tactics.

“I’ve actually talked to Barack about this — the most important thing is that it has to be someone who, the day after they’re picked, is prepared to be President of the United States of America if something happened,” said Mr Biden.

He holds a strong lead over Left-winger Mr Sanders, 78, his lone remaining rival for the party’s nomination to face Republican President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Mr Biden has appealed to Sanders backers to anoint him as the Democrat nominee.

Stopped from campaigning in public because of the coronavirus crisis, Mr Biden said he would start broadcasting today from his Delaware home.

The briefings will allow him to offer an alternative to the daily news conferences on coronavirus held by Mr Trump, whose crisis response Mr Biden has criticised.