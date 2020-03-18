🔥Joe Biden extends near-unbeatable lead over Bernie Sanders as he wins in three more states🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden has swept to victory over Bernie Sanders in three more Democratic presidential primaries, edging closer to the nomination to face Donald Trump in the election

The former vice president rolled over Mr Sanders by nearly 40 percentage points in Florida and more than 20 percentage points in Illinois. He was also projected to win Arizona after these earlier triumphs in on Tuesday night.

The wins expanded his nearly unbeatable advantage in the campaign to choose a challenger to Republican president Mr Trump in the November 3 election and appeared to be a sign Democrats were ready to unite for the campaign. They could also increase pressure on Mr Sanders to end his presidential bid.

Democrats have worried about a possible repeat of 2016, when they believe his long, bitter primary battle with Hillary Clinton played a role in her upset loss to Mr Trump.

The latest wins for Mr Biden, left, has increased pressure on Mr Sanders, right, to drop out of the race (REUTERS)

In somber remarks broadcast from his home in Delaware, Mr Biden said the coronavirus outbreak demanded leadership from the White House and appealed to the many young supporters drawn to Sanders, a democratic socialist US senator.

“Let me say especially to the young voters who have been inspired by Senator Sanders: I hear you. I know what’s at stake. I know what we have to do,” he said. “Our goal as a campaign and my goal as a candidate for president was to unify this party and then to unify the nation.”

Mr Biden’s victories were powered by a broad coalition of voters of every ideology and demographic, Edison Research polls showed. Young voters between ages 18 and 44 were the only major demographic that backed Mr Sanders in Florida and Illinois, the polls found.

Florida, where Mr Trump barely beat Mrs Clinton in the general election by 1.2 percentage points in 2016, was the biggest prize of the day with 219 delegates. mR Biden was projected to have won 104 delegates to Mr Sanders’ 36 in Florida and Illinois so far, with more than 100 still to be allocated.

Despite escalating concerns about the Covid-19 outbreak that has shut down large public gatherings across the country, Edison Research estimated Democratic turnout in Florida at 1.85 million – more than the 1.7 million who voted in 2016 and 1.75 million in 2008.

A majority of voters in all three states trusted Mr Biden more than Mr Sanders to handle a major crisis, Edison Research polls found, in a sign the deepening health crisis has helped increase Mr Biden’s appeal as a steady and experienced hand.

They also found seven of 10 voters in all three states believed Mr Biden had the best chance of beating Mr Trump, a crucial factor in this year’s Democratic race where electability has been the top priority for many voters.

Because of the coronavirus, Edison Research, which normally conducts exit polls, spoke by telephone to early voters and others who planned to vote.

Mr Biden has taken command of the Democratic race in the past two weeks, scoring victories in 16 of the last 21 state contests and building a lead of roughly 150 delegates over Mr Sanders in the chase for the 1,991 delegates needed to clinch the nomination at July’s Democratic convention.