🔥Joe Biden delivers big blow to rival Bernie Sanders as he wins Michigan's Democratic primary🔥

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has won Michigan’s Democratic presidential primary in a huge blow for his rival Bernie Sanders.

The state was the largest of six voting on Tuesday, with 125 pledged delegates at stake.

Senator Mr Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in Michigan’s 2016 Democratic presidential primary.

Losing the state this year could greatly diminish his chances at the nomination.

Many voters are already looking ahead to November and whether President Donald Trump can again win in the state that catapulted him into the White House in 2016.

More follows…

