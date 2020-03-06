🔥Joe Biden continues to hold lead in delegate race🔥

Sanders, Biden face off in primary election

Joe Biden currently leads Bernie Sanders in the race for national delegate race following his decisive victory on Super Tuesday, by CBS News estimates. The former vice president currently has 614 delegates, while the Vermont senator has 536. Tulsi Gabbard still has one delegate.

There are nearly 4,000 pledged delegates up for grabs in the 2020 Democratic primaries, and a candidate needs to win 1,991 to win the presidential nomination.The number of superdelegates, meanwhile, is 771, and they can vote on the second ballot of the nominating convention if a candidate fails to rack up the necessary 1,991 pledged delegates on the first ballot.

On March 10, the next set of nominating contests will take place, in Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Idaho and the state of Washington.