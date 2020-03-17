🔥Joe Biden claims Washington state win to extend race lead🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden extended his lead in the Democratic nomination race today as he was declared the winner of last week’s primary in Washington state.

After nearly a week of counting votes, the former vice-president held an insurmountable lead over Bernie Sanders, who had been hoping to snatch the state.

It took the number of states won by Mr Biden, 77, last Tuesday to five, while Mr Sanders, 78, only managed to win in North Dakota.

However, the race to become the Democratic Party’s candidate to fight Donald Trump for the White House in November became shrouded in uncertainty after Ohio called off today’s election just hours before polls were set to open due to the coronavirus.

Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the September 11, 2001, attacks has an election been postponed in such a high-profile way.

Ohio governor Mike DeWine initially asked a court to delay the vote. When a judge refused to do so, the state’s health director declared a health emergency that would prevent the polls from opening.

Officials in three other states due to vote — Florida, Arizona and Illinois— said they would move forward with their elections as planned. Mr Bide, inset below, is getting closer to securing the Democratic nomination, but could face a setback if the older voters who tend to support him are unable to vote. Mr Sanders, the last Democrat standing between Mr Biden and the nomination, is not planning to drop out. The Vermont senator staged a virtual rally last night featuring himself, rock star Neil Young and activist actress Daryl Hannah.

He also released a video criticising Mr Biden for suggesting as a senator that he would be willing to cut social security benefits — a line of attack he employed during Sunday’s head-to-head TV debate.

“I don’t have to tell anybody that we are living in a very unprecedented and strange moment in the history of our country,” Mr Sanders said, urging supporters that it may be time to “rethink our value system, rethink many of the systems we operate under”.