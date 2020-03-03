🔥Joe Biden campaign boosted as former Democratic rivals endorse him in bid to stop front-runner Bernie Sanders🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Joe Biden has been handed a huge boost to his presidential candidacy as his former rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar threw their support behind him strengthen his challenge to Bernie Sanders.

Ms Klobuchar, the latest contender to drop out of the race to become the Democrat’s presidential candidate, endorsed the former Vice President as she delivered a barnstorming a speech at a rally on Monday night.

“Joe Biden has dedicated his life to fighting for people,” Ms Klobuchar said before introducing Mr Biden at the rally in Dallas, Texas, on the eve of Super Tuesday voting. “Not for the rich and powerful, but for the mom, for the farmer, for the dreamer, for the veteran. He can bring our country together.”

Mr Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and the first openly gay presidential candidate, said earlier in Dallas that he was “delighted to endorse and support Joe Biden… He is somebody of such extraordinary grace and kindness and empathy.”

Former Democratic presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg endorses Joe Biden (AP)

Mr Biden in turn told reporters Mr Buttigieg reminds him of his son Beau, who died in 2015. He added: “To me, it is the highest compliment you can give any man or woman.”

Former US Representative Beto O’Rourke, another former candidate for the Democratic nomination, also endorsed Mr Biden, appearing to cheers as a surprise guest at the Dallas rally.

Mr Biden is fresh off a resounding victory in Saturday’s South Carolina primary and is aiming for a strong showing on Super Tuesday against Mr Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist, who many centrist Democrats fear cannot win against Republican President Donald Trump in November.

But Mr Biden still faces a challenge from billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg among voters hoping the party will nominate a moderate to face Trump.

Mr Bloomberg, a late entrant to the race, will make his ballot-box debut when 14 states vote on Super Tuesday.

He is betting that the $500 million of his own money he has poured into his campaign will allow him to make up for not competing in the first nominating contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The Super Tuesday contests offer the biggest one-day haul of the 1,991 delegates needed to win the party’s nomination at its national convention in July, with about 1,357 delegates, or nearly one-third of the total number, up for grabs.

Fourteen states – California, Texas, Virginia, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Vermont, Colorado, Utah, North Carolina and Maine – cast ballots on Tuesday.

Five candidates – Mr Biden, Mr Bloomberg, Mr Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard – remain in the running for the Democratic nomination, down from more than 20 earlier in the campaign.

Mr Bloomberg and Mr Biden have emerged as the main contenders for the votes of moderate Democrats, while Mr Sanders, a senator from Vermont, is the progressive front-runner nationally.