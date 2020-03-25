🔥Jodie Whittaker praised for brilliant video on how to cope during coronavirus lockdown🔥

Jodie Whittaker has been praised after sharing her brilliant response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting on this afternoon, the Doctor Who star shared a short video in which she lists five ways to help people cope during lockdown.

In the clip, Whittaker – who remains in character as the famous Time Lord throughout – begins by stating: “Oh, hi, this is an emergency transmission,” before going on to say, “I’m actually just self-isolating – or as I like to call it, hiding, from an army of Sontarans. But keep that to yourself.”

She then lists her top tips to keep anxiety at bay and how to come to terms with the ongoing pandemic.

Jodie Whittaker has been playing the titular character in Doctor Who since 2017 (BBC)

“One: Remember, you will get through this and things will be alright, even if they look uncertain. Even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails,” she says.

“Two: Tell jokes – even bad ones. Especially bad ones. I am brilliant at bad ones.

“Three: Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday. And I know you were super kind yesterday.”

Whittaker continues: “Look out for each other. You won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know. And family. Because in the end we’re all family.

“Four: Listen to science. And listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back.

“Five: Stay strong, stay positive. You’ve got this. And I will see you very soon.”

The actress has since been praised online, with journalist Caitlin Moran exclaiming: “This is bloody lovely. What a great Doctor Jodie Whittaker is.”

Others have also responded to the Doctor’s advice:

Series 12 of the show aired on BBC One at the start of January, concluding on March 1 with the explosive season finale, The Timeless Children.

Filming on series 13 is due to begin in September and it remains unclear whether it will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.