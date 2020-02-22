🔥Joaquin Phoenix rescued a cow and her calf from a slaughterhouse🔥

Joaquin Phoenix shares “Joker” credit

Most Oscar winners probably spend the day after the award show relaxing and rejoicing with friends and family. But “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix celebrated winning the Academy Award for Best Actor by rescuing two cows from a slaughterhouse.

During Phoenix’s acceptance speech at the Oscars, he highlighted the devastating realities faced by animals in the agriculture industry. The next day, he liberated a mother cow and her newborn calf from a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles and brought them to an animal sanctuary.Phoenix named the cow Liberty and her daughter, Indigo, who was born just a week prior to his visit. The animals will now “live out the rest of their lives in peace,” Farm Sanctuary said in its announcement of the rescue Thursday.

Phoenix said, “I never thought I’d find friendship in a slaughterhouse, but meeting Anthony [President/CEO of the slaughterhouse] and opening my heart to his, I realize we might have more in common than we do differences. Without his act of kindness, Liberty and her baby calf, Indigo, would have met a terrible demise.”

Phoenix was joined at the slaughterhouse by his fiancée and fellow activist Rooney Mara, both his and Mara’s mothers, Earthlings Director Shaun Monson, Los Angeles Animal Save Founder Amy Jean Davis, and Farm Sanctuary President and Co-founder Gene Baur. The group worked with employees onsite to rescue Liberty—who had recently given birth at the slaughterhouse—and her newborn calf Indigo.

Phoenix added, “My hope is, as we watch baby Indigo grow up with her mom Liberty at Farm Sanctuary, that we’ll always remember that friendships can emerge in the most unexpected places; and no matter our differences, kindness and compassion should rule everything around us.”

It’s hard to imagine an experience more terrifying for a mother—or for her baby—than to give birth at a slaughterhouse. Witnessing the birth tugged at the heartstrings of the slaughterhouse owner—and not for the first time. This is the fifth mother-child bovine rescue secured by Los Angeles Animal Save from Manning Beef.

Phoenix concluded by saying, “Although we will continue to fight for the liberation of all animals who suffer in these oppressive systems, we must take pause to acknowledge and celebrate the victories, and the people who helped achieve them. Shaun Monson, Amy Jean Davis, and the entire LA Animal Save community, have taken their pain of bearing witness and turned it into effective, diplomatic advocacy for the voiceless. As a result, Liberty and Indigo will never experience cruelty or the touch of a rough hand.”

The passionate vegan met earlier this month with the owner of Manning Beef, the slaughterhouse that he saved Liberty and Indigo from. In a video posted by the sanctuary Thursday, the two disagreed on a number of points, especially the use of the terms “harvested” versus “murdered,” but they eventually found common ground.

