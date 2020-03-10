🔥Joanna Lumley's Hidden Caribbean: Star wafts wonderfully through a tale of two very different Cubas🔥

The thing about Joanna Lumley is… manners. It is a useful trait in a traveller, particularly in a dictatorship, where saying the wrong thing can have ­consequences.

This doesn’t mean the journey isn’t worth taking. Michael Palin’s documentaries about North Korea were delicate and illuminating, because he was prepared to listen, and think aloud.

How does it work for Joanna Lumley? That depends on what the purpose of her journey is supposed to be.

If she is a surrogate friend for a sofa traveller, bringing sunshine and curiosity to a cold spring night, she is ideal. Lumley is skilled at adding starlight to all manner of situations.

Lumley brings sunshine and curiosity to her travelogue (ITV)

She is almost royal in her ability to be just interested enough; skilful enough at actorly enthusiasm to find wonder in humble situations.

She can also deliver a script in her own voice, which is oddly rare. Most ­celebrity-fronted documentaries are delivered with a tone of plebeian playfulness, in which the desire for accessibility boils complexity dry. Lumley is a talker.

There are a few hints of an adherence to a script. You could write a PhD about the line where she notes, wispily, that “due to sanctions and poverty many people in the country [Cuba] still travel by pony trap”. But mostly her ability to find wonder in everything is a plus.

Entrepreneurs are opening up their own little shops, she trills, stepping into a tiny front room. “Oh look! They’ve got nail varnish!” (And thread, and razors, and Brillo pads.)

She drops into a 1929 villa to visit a woman whose late husband once played chess with Che Guevara, and clocks the 1942 refrigerator, still chilling, never once repaired.

At a five-star resort on a powdery coral beach in which every tourist has an individual pool, she adopts the approach of a timeshare tourist. “Wow, it’s amazing,” she says, before guiding herself back to Earth. “This is just luxury. This is exceptional. Yet here it’s only for the very very rich.”

Could Lumley go deeper? Possibly. But the star of AbFab is a diplomat as much as she is a luvvie. When she does alight on an opinion, it will invariably be defused with a self-mocking shrug.

Still, it’s hard to be sure what is going on when she decides to read Dickens in English to the Spanish-speaking workers at a cigar factory. Her text is A Tale of Two Cities, a story in which belief and incredulity coexist uneasily.

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean: Havana To Haiti is on ITV, tonight at 9pm