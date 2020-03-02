🔥Jo Whiley, Richie Anderson and Reverend Kate Bottley to undertake three triathlons for Sport Relief🔥

BBC Radio 2 presenters Jo Whiley, Reverend Kate Bottley and Richie Anderson have admitted they’re “terrified” ahead of doing three triathlons in three days as part of Sport Relief’s Dare 2 Tri campaign.

Sport Relief announced this morning that the three personalities will undertake the challenge across three nations, with the first triathlon beginning in Cardiff on Wednesday March 11.

The trio will then complete a second triathlon in Glasgow on Thursday March 12, before heading to Manchester to finish the third on Friday March 13.

The challenge will find Whiley, Bottley and Anderson running, cycling and swimming in the freezing cold, all to raise money for Sport Relief.

Speaking to Standard Online, Jo Whiley says she was keen to take on the daunting task as doing a triathlon in the past “genuinely changed my life.”

“The whole training process and the actual doing the event at the end was so bonding and empowering, and such an amazing experience to do it all together,” she says.

Jo Whiley (Philip Haynes/Comic Relief)

But it’s certainly not easy and Whiley recalls a moment in her first triathlon when she began to have a panic attack, and was guided to the finish line by a member of the rescue team.

“You put your face in the water and it’s just black,” she says. “Or else, you can see reeds and things like that, and you just get this panicky feeling.

“The first triathlon I did, I ended up going over to the rescue boat and just going, ‘I think I’m gonna die, I think I’m drowning.’ And this woman just went, alright, just hang on to the boat, and she said, ‘I’m just gonna undo your wetsuit’ – she unzipped the wetsuit, got some air in, got some water into it, and then I carried on. But I did a proper granny breaststroke all the way down, which is not how I imagined I was gonna do it. You do whatever it takes.”

For Anderson, the cold-water swimming has been the most challenging part of training – but his Radio 2 teammates are helping him through.

Richie Anderson (Philip Haynes/Comic Relief)

“When we got in that swamp the other day to do the open-water swimming, if you heard a scream somewhere within a 20-mile radius of London, it was probably me,” he says.

“I got in there, and I looked like a dog following a tennis ball into a swamp. We were splashing around everywhere, and Jo Whiley came over, actual broadcasting legend Jo Whiley, and grabbed my hand, in this black water, and was like: ‘You can do it’.”

Ex-Gogglebox star Bottley says that when she was asked to join, “there was never a question that it would be a no.” A lover of sports who says she was often picked last at school, she says Sport Relief’s message of participation is close to her heart.

“This is about enabling people,” she says. “It’s not about going, ‘Look at that Olympian who’s doing this’ – it’s people of all shapes, all sizes, all backgrounds, getting their kit on and having a go. One person’s marathon is another person’s walk to the end of the road. It’s not about how far you go, it’s just about going.”

(Philip Haynes/Comic Relief)

Working with Sport Relief is particularly pertinent to Anderson, who says without organisations like it, he wouldn’t be where he is now.

“I was brought up in a town in The Black Country on a council estate. I’m from a working class background – mum works in a factory shop, my dad’s a white van man, they always worked long hours, and I would finish school, have to go to an after school club to try and play football,” he says.

“It was an after school club that would get people in, so the kids weren’t on the streets so we weren’t doing stupid things that we shouldn’t be, and when I see that Sport Relief does that now, and helps people, I think; if I didn’t have these clubs after school, what would I be doing now?”

Bottley’s love for sport began with rugby. “Before I was a vicar I was a hooker,” she says with a smile. “There’s a line I’ve used more than once.”

Kate Bottley(Philip Haynes/Comic Relief)

It was finding a community through sport that won her over.

“That’s the other thing about Sport Relief, that’s the other thing about why we give to good causes, is because we want those people who are struggling to know they’re not on their own,” Bottley continues.

“If they’d asked me to do three triathlons on my own, there’s no way I’m doing that. but the idea that we can work together and we can work to each other’s strengths, and compliment one another, and remember that actually we’re in this with one another – it’s like a metaphor for the charity itself.”

BBC Radio 2 listeners can follow their progress by listening to the station’s programmes, while Whiley herself will host her regular Radio 2 evening show from Cardiff on Tuesday and Wednesday on top of the triathlons.

The funds raised for Sport Relief will go towards the charity’s efforts to fight homelessness, domestic abuse, mental health stigmas and child poverty.