🔥JLS reunite for 2020 Beat Again tour, seven years after splitting up🔥

Boy band JLS have announced they are reuniting, seven years after they split.

The band broke the news on Wednesday, announcing they will hit the road for a string of dates in November and December this year.

A video on their Twitter account shows the singers – Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill – on the phone with each other discussing a comeback.

“IT’S TIME!!” said the caption.

“Our #BeatAgainTour is coming your way this Nov/Dec.

“We can’t wait to be reunited with you all!”

Part of JLS’ hit song Beat Again then plays.

The lyrics say: “Let’s just get back together, We should’ve never broke up.”

Marvin Humes, JB Gill, Aston Merrygold and Oritse Williams of JLS to reunite (PA)

JLS found fame in 2008 when they were contestants on The X Factor.

They were runner-ups but went on to release four albums – JLS, Outta This World, Jukebox and Evolution – before splitting in 2013.

Last year, Williams told how he went through a “horrific” experience when he was accused of raping a woman in his hotel room. Jurors unanimously acquitted Williams in May 2019.

Fans can register for pre-sale access before February 18. General sale starts on February 21.