🔥JLS reunion: 2020 UK tour dates, ticket information and setlist info🔥

JLS have announced they are reuniting for a tour this year, seven years after they split up.

Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill are set to hit the road for a string of dates in November and December this year.

Breaking the news on Wednesday, the boy band will embark on their comeback Beat Again Tour in Dublin on November 12, before finishing in Nottingham on December 2. They play London on December 1, at the O2 Arena.

Here’s how to get tickets and everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.

JLS reunion tour dates

November 12 – Dublin Arena, Dublin

November 13 – SSE Arena, Belfast

November 15 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

November 16 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

November 18 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

November 19 – Bonus Arena, Hull

November 20 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

November 21 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

November 25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

November 26 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

November 27 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

November 28 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

November 30 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

December 1 – O2 Arena, London

December 2 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

How to get tickets for The Beat Again Tour 2020

Fans can register for pre-sale access before February 18 and general sale starts at 9am on February 21.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and Live Nation.

What’s JLS’ tour setlist?

While it’s hard to have a stab at what we can expect on the JLS tour, we’re pretty sure we can guess that they will be playing some of their bigger hits including Everybody In Love, She Makes Me Wanna and Love You More.

Since the tour is named after it, we’d expect Beat Again to be played too.

There is also the distinct possibility of the band playing some new music too, so watch this space.