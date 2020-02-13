🔥JLS reunion: 2020 UK tour dates, ticket information and setlist info🔥
JLS have announced they are reuniting for a tour this year, seven years after they split up.
Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill are set to hit the road for a string of dates in November and December this year.
Breaking the news on Wednesday, the boy band will embark on their comeback Beat Again Tour in Dublin on November 12, before finishing in Nottingham on December 2. They play London on December 1, at the O2 Arena.
Here’s how to get tickets and everything you need to know about their upcoming tour.
JLS reunion tour dates
November 12 – Dublin Arena, Dublin
November 13 – SSE Arena, Belfast
November 15 – Brighton Centre, Brighton
November 16 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
November 18 – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
November 19 – Bonus Arena, Hull
November 20 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
November 21 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
November 25 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
November 26 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
November 27 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
November 28 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
November 30 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
December 1 – O2 Arena, London
December 2 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
How to get tickets for The Beat Again Tour 2020
Fans can register for pre-sale access before February 18 and general sale starts at 9am on February 21.
Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster, Gigs and Tours and Live Nation.
What’s JLS’ tour setlist?
While it’s hard to have a stab at what we can expect on the JLS tour, we’re pretty sure we can guess that they will be playing some of their bigger hits including Everybody In Love, She Makes Me Wanna and Love You More.
Since the tour is named after it, we’d expect Beat Again to be played too.
There is also the distinct possibility of the band playing some new music too, so watch this space.