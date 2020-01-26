🔥JK Rowling leaves fans impatiently waiting as she announces completion of new novel🔥

JK Rowling has finished writing her highly-anticipated book from her popular crime series Cormoran Strike.

The Harry Potter author shared the finished draft to her fans on Twitter and it looks like a fantastically long read.

She tweeted: ‘Finished #Galbraith5 #Strike’ along with a party popper emoji.

The 54-year-old has been writing crime fiction under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith and novels include The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm, Career of Evil and Lethal White.

The first in the series follows the life of private investigator Cormoran Strike, who unravels the supposed suicide of a supermodel.

Fans were excited about the new edition nearing to release, with one user commenting: ‘That looks huge!! I can’t wait!!’

Another tweeted: ‘Congratulations Jo! Can’t wait for Robin and Comoran’s next life chapter.’

‘That is a BEAST of a book. Bravo,’ one congratulated.

JK was recently accused of being a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) after defending a researcher who was sacked for tweeting that transgender women can’t change their biological sex.

Before tweeting about her finished novel, the author hadn’t personally tweeted since September but returned to Twitter on 19 December to ‘stand with’ Maya Forstater, in a post that has disappointed many fans.

She posted: ‘Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security.

‘But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?’ Rowling added the hashtags: ‘#IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill.’

Many followers and Harry Potter fans criticised the tweet and branded Rowling a ‘TERF’ for her defence of Forstater, who lost a test case after she didn’t have her contract renewed at the Centre for Global Development (CGD), an international thinktank that campaigns against poverty and inequality for tweeting ‘men cannot change into women’.

JK still hasn’t responded to the criticism on her alleged transphobia and has instead focused on her crime series.





