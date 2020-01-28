🔥Jimmy Kimmel chokes up dedicating one-hour episode to Kobe Bryant as Jimmy Fallon wipes away tears in emotional tribute🔥

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Jimmy Kimmel choked up as he introduced his one-hour show dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant.

The comedian hosted a special episode without a studio audience to remember the NBA champion who died alongside his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Explaining his decision for the heartfelt tribute, Jimmy began said that ‘a comedy show didn’t feel right’ following the sporting legend’s death which left the world in shock.

‘That was a punch in the gut for many of us,’ he continued. ‘He was a hero. Kobe was a hero in a way Superman is a hero. He was so big it was almost as if he was a fictional character. He was a real-life superhero with a costume and everything walking amongst us.’

Overcome with emotion, Jimmy fought back tears as he added: ‘There’s no silver lining here. It’s all bad, it’s all sad. He was a bright light and that’s how I want to remember him.’

Elsewhere, Jimmy Fallon was also teary-eyed as he remembered Kobe on his programme The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As he recalled to the audience how he’d met the NBA star at a party, the comedian fought back tears: ‘When we’d run into each other since the night we first met, we’d laugh at all the good things that had happened since and we’d laugh about how much fun it is to raise kids, and all the stupid mistakes we’d made trying to figure out how to be good dads.

‘And Kobe had four daughters and I had two daughters. And today, him and one of his girls are gone.’

Jimmy continued: ‘I think I knew Kobe enough to know he’d rose to any challenge by digging deeper and getting back to work. So let’s honour Kobe, Giana and the other lives that were lost yesterday by following his example.’

Since news of Kobe’s passing surfaced, tributes have flooded in for the athlete and he was honoured at Sunday night’s Grammy awards.

Alicia Keys moved the audience to tears as she sang with Boys II Men to honour Kobe.

