🔥Jimmy Choo's debut makeup collection launches in Harrods🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Much like a great pair of stilettos, a slick of really good red lippie has the power to elevate a look.

Now, Jimmy Choo, masters of the latter, is dipping its well-dressed toes into the former, with the launch of a capsule makeup collection.

Dropping into Harrods this month, the ‘Seduction Collection’ includes eight nail varnishes, ten lipsticks and a set of six concentrated fragrances, all inspired by different Choo designs.

“Jimmy Choo is more than a shoe brand, it is really an accessory brand,” Pierre Denis, chief executive officer of the label said, according to WWD, at an event back in April 2018.

(Jimmy Choo)

And thanks to gorgeous gold packaging and nude casing finished with gold and glitter, they are more like mini accessories than your average beauty buys.

The launch follows in the wake of Jimmy Choo’s decade-long partnership with Interparfums, through which it has already launched four super successful fragrances.

(Jimmy Choo)

For the initial collection, Jimmy Choo has gone big on bold, sexy colours. There are rich hues of fuchsia and magenta for lips, and hot pinks, corals and deep purples for nails.

Much like the shoes, these cosmetics are high octane and a lot of fun.

The Jimmy Choo Seduction Collection is available exclusively at Harrods (in store and online) now. Lipsticks are £50, Nail varnish is £35 and the fragrances are £175