🔥Jimi Famurewa reviews Oklava Bakery + Wine: Carbed-up menu is just a few tweaks from greatness🔥

Among the many qualities you hope for in a good restaurant server — passionate, off-script knowledge of the menu; the ability not to straddle a backwards chair like The Fonz and start manically calling everyone ‘guys’ — I’d say that managing a table’s gluttony is quite important. Especially, of course, if it’s a sharing-plate place where the sweet spot of how much to order can seem vague and treacherous. So let us just start by saying that, if nothing else, the staff at Oklava Bakery + Wine (chef Selin Kiazim and wine expert Laura Christie’s reboot of their Fitzrovia restaurant, Kyseri) are absolute masters in this particular field. ‘That is quite a lot of food,’ they’ll say frequently, running an eye down your early selections and sucking air through their teeth like mechanics assessing a tricky job.

And, well, there are a couple of ways to read this. One is that Kiazim’s adapted menu here, a baking-focused expansion of her modern Turkish Cypriot approach at the first Oklava in Shoreditch, with an all-day procession of grilled cheese sandwiches, lamb crackling buns and potato fritters, is so appealing it’s hard not reflexively to order all of it. And the other is that, well, bread is such a core feature that there’s the distinct possibility of getting both uncomfortably full and a little fatigued. There are, of course, worse problems to have. But as a very pleasant evening played out there recently, I felt a slight longing for food with a little more breadth; a sense of our early enthusiasm being well and truly carbed.

My wife and I went on a stormy Saturday night, gratefully fleeing the Calpol-doused family home during toddler flu season. What we found was a cosy space that had the low-lit, romantic feel of a neighbourhood refuge, lightly sprinkled with older couples possessing real, sophisticated Curzon member energy.

‘Oklava bread’ offered the menu’s first rocketing high; a gorgeously warm medley of squidgy olive muffins and fragrant, sesame-seeded sourdough alongside a salted medjool date butter that was like the spreadable quintessence of a hot cross bun. Just properly, properly spectacular, especially chased by glasses of luscious Urla Nexus Turkish wine from Christie’s tightly edited list. And Black Sea cheese pide, a heavily Instagrammed roundel of blackened, zaatar-speckled crust and gooey cured egg yolk bullseye, just about warranted the fame and fuss with its mucky collision of crunch, salt and ripe sweetness.

But then, by the time the tepsi kebab (a little-seen regional variant that comprised a lavishly spiced but somewhat ho-hum giant kofte patty squashed into a shallow circular pan before baking) came with kaleidoscopic salads and, oh God, sizeable rounds of puffed bazlama flatbread, it started to feel a touch effortful. Yes, there had also been some wilted ‘Aegean greens’ infused with a great gust of garlic, and two hefty, honey-dribbled crash mats of fried hellim cheese (Turkish Cypriot halloumi). Yet there was the feeling that a few smart additions to the menu, another protein-based main, perhaps, may have made for a more rounded experience.

I’m confident that this sort of evolution will come naturally (it seems telling that the Kyseri-era dish of beef manti dumplings has been essentially put on the permanent specials board after customers kept asking for it). And as two joyous mini loaves of moist, fine-crumbed pistachio cake arrived, it renewed my faith that Oklava Bakery + Wine is a thoroughly likeable operation that’s merely a few tweaks away from greatness. After all, reimagining a restaurant is tricky. And, really, there are far greater sins than perhaps a little too much of the same good thing.

1 Bread and medjool date butter £4.50

1 Aegean greens £5

1 Fried Helli £8

1 Cheese pide £12

1 Tepsi kebab £21

1 Pistachio cakes £5

2 Glasses of Urla Nexus wine £18

2 Efes beer £8

1 Pomegranate te£3

1 Turkish coffee £3

1 Charity donation £1

TOTAL £99.50

64 Grafton Way, Fitzrovia, W1 (020 7383 3717; oklava.co.uk)