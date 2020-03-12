Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Ambience: 4/5

Food: 5/5

I can’t help but think that Gymkhana’s boundless success and intangible appeal is probably what keeps the proprietors of other high-end Indian restaurants up at night. Or, perhaps, it’s what they describe to pained therapists. Because, truly, since it opened in autumn 2013, the Sethi family’s Mayfair hymn to the ritzy members clubs of India has seemingly had a charmed existence, with tables booked months in advance, a Michelin star held since 2014, and that rare synthesis of both unanimous critical acclaim and bulletproof celebrity cache (the Beckhams, by this point, practically have a private entry-tunnel).

And now, having reopened in bolstered form after a kitchen fire forced it to close for eight months, it somehow seems stronger than ever; even more thickly thronged with A-listers and food anoraks snapping close-ups of Chettinad duck dosas; even trickier to book unless you’re happy to eat at 10.15pm. It has all the ingredients of the overpraised and cynically confected, of somewhere that cannot possibly live up to the hype. But, well, I am here to tell you that, having made a return trip, oh wow, it absolutely still does.

Commendably, the refurbishment is much more than a lick of paint. Having snagged a Monday lunchtime table, my cousin, my brother and I were swept into the whirling, amber haze of the busy, deftly remodelled street-level dining room. It was maximum Mayfair (suited power lunchers piling into rattan-edged booths, staff stowing Hamleys bags for moneyed tourist families) set to the parping soundtrack of 1960s French pop. And then there’s the basement bar (the place ravaged most by the fire), an impossibly louche, Raj-era den of pouting red banquettes and high-gloss wood. A place so stylish that even a keema-burping middle manager could be forgiven for momentarily thinking that he is in fact 007, waiting to be propositioned by a Bond girl with a culturally insensitive pun for a name.

From the ashes: The refurbishes interior of Gymkhana

Chennai chicken 65 was the first reminder that they don’t muck about here: fryer-hot, skimpily battered pieces of bird with tinglesome layered spice and mind-bending succulence. The same went for chicken tikka — with a zippy little puffed rice and kachumber-style salad — and pearled hunks of halibut in scarlet, sinus-clearing Indo-Chinese chilli dressing. And then, from there, it was more about enjoying the mystery of exactly how each dish’s particular genius would manifest; about savouring kid goat methi keema combining with the briochey, crunching hit of toasted pao (bread roll); or the fact that tandoori lamb chops, as thick and scorched as a fist plunged into a sputtering volcano, still had juicy, flavourful tenderness to make you shut your eyes and sigh.

I checked in with the famed wild muntjac biryani — that pastry-sealed, boisterously fragrant tangle of steamed rice and deer meat that you’ll see being ceremoniously scalped beside practically every table here — but actually I preferred the pork cheek vindaloo; an almost obscene, ruby-hued marvel of spoonably soft pig hunks, fathomless depth and a fierce bark of chilli heat. That it is on the three courses for £32.50 set lunch menu represents such good value that I’m almost reluctant to draw attention to it in case it turns out to have been put on there by accident.

But then this is very Gymkhana. It stylishly manages the trick of feeling like both the apogee of splurge-happy Indian dining and an admirably democratic place to slurp at fingers and joyfully dab away chilli sweat; it is a whirring, palpably well-oiled machine that never forgets to keep primal pleasure at its core. Those flames, thankfully, went out last summer. But this justified modern classic burns brighter than ever.

Gymkhana

1 Set lunch Indo-Chinese chilli halibut £13.75

1 Set lunch kid goat methi keema £13.75

1 Set lunch chicken tikka £13.75

1 Set lunch pork cheek vindaloo £13.75

1 Chicken 65 £9.50

1 Tandoori lamb chops £38

1 Wild muntjac biryani £28

1 Lassi £5.50

3 Aam Panna sodas £18

2 Masala chais £9

1 Charity donation £1

Total £164

42 Albermarle Street, Mayfair, W1 (020 3011 5900; gymkhanalondon.com)